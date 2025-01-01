$12,888+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Chevrolet Volt
Premier - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2017 Chevrolet Volt
Premier - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,768KM
VIN 1G1RB6S55HU208174
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth!
This 2017 Chevrolet Volt is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Go green with this comfortable, stylish Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid. It offers a range of up to 85 electric kilometres on a full charge. A gas engine is there when you need it so this Volt doesn't carry the range anxiety that fully-electric cars do. With impeccable style and advanced EV technology, going green doesn't get any more revolutionary than this. This sedan has 88,768 kms. It's mosaic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Volt's trim level is Premier. A step up from the LT, this Premier comes loaded with leather heated seats, a Bose premium audio system, stylish 17 inch aluminum wheels on low rolling resistance tires and automatic park assist. This 2017 Volt also comes an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth connectivity, Chevrolet Mylink, keyless access with a remote vehicle starter, SiriusXM and low beam LED headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Engine Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2017 Chevrolet Volt is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Go green with this comfortable, stylish Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid. It offers a range of up to 85 electric kilometres on a full charge. A gas engine is there when you need it so this Volt doesn't carry the range anxiety that fully-electric cars do. With impeccable style and advanced EV technology, going green doesn't get any more revolutionary than this. This sedan has 88,768 kms. It's mosaic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Volt's trim level is Premier. A step up from the LT, this Premier comes loaded with leather heated seats, a Bose premium audio system, stylish 17 inch aluminum wheels on low rolling resistance tires and automatic park assist. This 2017 Volt also comes an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth connectivity, Chevrolet Mylink, keyless access with a remote vehicle starter, SiriusXM and low beam LED headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Engine Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Remote Engine Start
Blind Spot Assist
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Mylink
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2014 Nissan Rogue SV - Sunroof - Bluetooth - Heated Seats 133,266 KM $12,498 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Comfortline 4MOTION - Sunroof 41,575 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek Outdoor w/Eyesight - Heated Seats 119,280 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$12,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2017 Chevrolet Volt