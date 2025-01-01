Menu
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth!

This 2017 Chevrolet Volt is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Go green with this comfortable, stylish Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid. It offers a range of up to 85 electric kilometres on a full charge. A gas engine is there when you need it so this Volt doesnt carry the range anxiety that fully-electric cars do. With impeccable style and advanced EV technology, going green doesnt get any more revolutionary than this. This sedan has 88,768 kms. Its mosaic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Volts trim level is Premier. A step up from the LT, this Premier comes loaded with leather heated seats, a Bose premium audio system, stylish 17 inch aluminum wheels on low rolling resistance tires and automatic park assist. This 2017 Volt also comes an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth connectivity, Chevrolet Mylink, keyless access with a remote vehicle starter, SiriusXM and low beam LED headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Engine Start.

Price is plus HST and licence only.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth!

This 2017 Chevrolet Volt is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Go green with this comfortable, stylish Chevy Volt plug-in hybrid. It offers a range of up to 85 electric kilometres on a full charge. A gas engine is there when you need it so this Volt doesn't carry the range anxiety that fully-electric cars do. With impeccable style and advanced EV technology, going green doesn't get any more revolutionary than this. This sedan has 88,768 kms. It's mosaic black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Volt's trim level is Premier. A step up from the LT, this Premier comes loaded with leather heated seats, a Bose premium audio system, stylish 17 inch aluminum wheels on low rolling resistance tires and automatic park assist. This 2017 Volt also comes an 8 inch colour touchscreen, bluetooth connectivity, Chevrolet Mylink, keyless access with a remote vehicle starter, SiriusXM and low beam LED headlights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Engine Start.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Remote Engine Start
Blind Spot Assist

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package
Mylink

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

