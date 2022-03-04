Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chrysler 300

98,544 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2017 Chrysler 300

2017 Chrysler 300

S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chrysler 300

S

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 8535662
  2. 8535662
  3. 8535662
  4. 8535662
  5. 8535662
  6. 8535662
  7. 8535662
  8. 8535662
  9. 8535662
  10. 8535662
  11. 8535662
  12. 8535662
  13. 8535662
  14. 8535662
  15. 8535662
  16. 8535662
  17. 8535662
  18. 8535662
  19. 8535662
  20. 8535662
  21. 8535662
  22. 8535662
  23. 8535662
  24. 8535662
  25. 8535662
  26. 8535662
  27. 8535662
  28. 8535662
  29. 8535662
Contact Seller

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

98,544KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8535662
  • Stock #: M00726A
  • VIN: 2C3CCABT2HH646203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,544 KM

Vehicle Description

Passionate enthusiasts wanted for this sleek and dynamic 2017 Chrysler 300 300S. Savor buttery smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this impressive Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine. Boasting an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! It comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERFORMANCE AUTO, S MODEL APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Fascias, Lower Grille Close-Out Panels, Body-Colour Fascia Applique, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, Unique LED Fog Lamps, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Google Android Auto, USB Mobile Projection, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Apple CarPlay, GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto, High-Speed Engine Controller, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 2,426 kgs (5,350 lbs), 220MM Rear Axle, Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, S Model Appearance Package, Body-Colour Fascias, Lower Grille Close-Out Panels, Body-Colour Fascia Applique, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, Unique LED Fog Lamps, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO, Window Grid Antenna, and Wheels: 20 x 8 Hyper Black Aluminum. Drive for days in this fabulous and fun-loving Chrysler 300. Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Chrysler 300!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2021 Jeep Gladiator ...
 2,007 KM
$71,480 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 19,649 KM
$67,220 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 29,178 KM
$62,385 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory