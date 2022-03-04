$32,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2017 Chrysler 300
S
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8535662
- Stock #: M00726A
- VIN: 2C3CCABT2HH646203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,544 KM
Vehicle Description
Passionate enthusiasts wanted for this sleek and dynamic 2017 Chrysler 300 300S. Savor buttery smooth shifting from the Automatic transmission paired with this impressive Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L engine. Boasting an astounding amount of torque, this vehicle deserves a passionate owner! It comes equipped with these options: TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE PERFORMANCE AUTO, S MODEL APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Fascias, Lower Grille Close-Out Panels, Body-Colour Fascia Applique, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, Unique LED Fog Lamps, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: Google Android Auto, USB Mobile Projection, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, Apple CarPlay, GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Performance Auto, High-Speed Engine Controller, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: GVWR: 2,426 kgs (5,350 lbs), 220MM Rear Axle, Performance 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, S Model Appearance Package, Body-Colour Fascias, Lower Grille Close-Out Panels, Body-Colour Fascia Applique, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, Unique LED Fog Lamps, DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO, Window Grid Antenna, and Wheels: 20 x 8 Hyper Black Aluminum. Drive for days in this fabulous and fun-loving Chrysler 300. Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Chrysler 300!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.