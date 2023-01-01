Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

64,263 KM

Details Description Features

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Power Windows

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT - Power Windows

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

  1. 10427751
  2. 10427751
  3. 10427751
  4. 10427751
  5. 10427751
  6. 10427751
  7. 10427751
  8. 10427751
  9. 10427751
  10. 10427751
  11. 10427751
  12. 10427751
Contact Seller

$23,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
64,263KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10427751
  • Stock #: P1625
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR872206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,263 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks!

Compare at $24905 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $23495!

The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage van has just 64,263 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Grand Caravan SXT is an excellent value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG5HR872206.



Payments from $366.08 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Interior

Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2020 BMW X1 XDrive28...
 28,265 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 58,108 KM
$28,498 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 63,474 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory