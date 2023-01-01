$23,495+ tax & licensing
613-714-8880
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT - Power Windows
Location
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
64,263KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10427751
- Stock #: P1625
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR872206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24905 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $23495!
The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage van has just 64,263 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT. This Grand Caravan SXT is an excellent value. It comes with dual-zone air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, power front windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, Stow 'n Go fold-flat second and third row seats, Stow 'n Place roof rack system, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Power Locks.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG5HR872206.
Payments from $366.08 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Cruise Control
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2