2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
- Listing ID: 8672885
- Stock #: P3288B
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR708037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,345 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM W/GLOSS BLACK POCKETS, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 2nd-Row Power Windows, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Interior Accents, Black Headlamp Bezels, Fog Lamps, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Silver Accent Stitching, Black Grille, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Delete Roof Rack, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets, Rear Fascia Scuff Pad, Super Console, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel , SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Radio: 430, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, HDMI Input Jack, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5 Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, RADIO: 430, POWER 8-WAY ADJUSTABLE DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Grand Caravan today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
