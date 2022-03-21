$24,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
- Listing ID: 8811383
- Stock #: N00231A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG6HR884641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,875 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM W/GLOSS BLACK POCKETS, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 2nd-Row Power Windows, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Interior Accents, Black Headlamp Bezels, Fog Lamps, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Silver Accent Stitching, Black Grille, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Delete Roof Rack, A/C w/Tri-Zone Manual Temperature Control, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets, Rear Fascia Scuff Pad, Super Console, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel , SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, Radio: 430, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 2nd-Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, HDMI Input Jack, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Port - Charge Only, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5 Touchscreen, 6 Speakers, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, RADIO: 430, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ACCENT STITCHING, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
