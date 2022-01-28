$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
94,266KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8170984
- Stock #: 22-8520A
- VIN: 3C4PDDGGXHT512117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,266 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 94,266 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Journey's trim level is Crossroad. Upgrade to the Crossroad trim if you want a family-friendly crossover with a little attitude. It comes with an aggressive appearance package including black aluminum wheels, liquid graphite interior accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats with sport mesh inserts, a Flip 'n Stow fold-flat front-passenger seat with in-seat storage, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDGGXHT512117.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
