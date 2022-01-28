Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Journey

94,266 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

  1. 8170984
  2. 8170984
  3. 8170984
  4. 8170984
  5. 8170984
  6. 8170984
  7. 8170984
  8. 8170984
  9. 8170984
  10. 8170984
  11. 8170984
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

94,266KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8170984
  • Stock #: 22-8520A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGGXHT512117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,266 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

This 2017 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 94,266 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Journey's trim level is Crossroad. Upgrade to the Crossroad trim if you want a family-friendly crossover with a little attitude. It comes with an aggressive appearance package including black aluminum wheels, liquid graphite interior accents, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.4-inch touchscreen radio with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, leather seats with sport mesh inserts, a Flip 'n Stow fold-flat front-passenger seat with in-seat storage, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4PDDGGXHT512117.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2021 Cadillac CTS Sp...
 6,578 KM
$50,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA El...
 109,859 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Pathfind...
 200,854 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory