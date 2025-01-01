$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Fiat 500
X Trekking
2017 Fiat 500
X Trekking
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
137,110KM
VIN ZFBCFYCB4HP551089
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-0421B
- Mileage 137,110 KM
Vehicle Description
Uconnect, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Touch Screen
With a large number of options, the 2017 Fiat 500X can be suited to anyone's needs. This 2017 FIAT 500X is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 137,110 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our 500X's trim level is Trekking. The 2017 Fiat 500X trekking is a versatile, capable small SUV with plenty of cabin room, great performances and excellent styling. With a large number of options such as aluminum wheels, cornering lights, front fog lights, fully automatic projector beam halogen headlamps, a powerful 6 speaker stereo with a Uconnect 5 touch display, premium cloth bucket seats, remote key-less illuminated entry, leather steering wheel, air conditioning, cruise control, perimeter alarm and air filtration this Trekking version of the 500X has a lot on the table and then some.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=ZFBCFYCB4HP551089.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
