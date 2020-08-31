Menu
2017 Ford Explorer

65,858 KM

Details Description Features

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2017 Ford Explorer

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT - $208 B/W

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT - $208 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

65,858KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5771991
  • Stock #: MK0054A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D83HGA81167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MK0054A
  • Mileage 65,858 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Detection, Premium Audio Package, Fog Lamps, SYNC, SiriusXM

Value + Style + Performance = the 2017 Ford Explorer. Have you driven a Ford lately? This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 65,858 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required).
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D83HGA81167.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $207.88 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Roof rack side rails
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Auto Locking Hubs
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Seats w/Premium Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Tires: P245/60R18 AS BSW
200 Amp Alternator
3.65 Axle Ratio
58-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Premium Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

