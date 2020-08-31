Value + Style + Performance = the 2017 Ford Explorer. Have you driven a Ford lately? This 2017 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2017 Ford Explorer is Ford's answer to a mid sized suv. With standard seating for seven, the Explorer offers the perfect fit between a people mover and a stylish urban off road vehicle, equally capable of taking you to the ski hill or your office. With decent fuel efficiency and a modern cutting edge look, the Explorer needs to be on your list if your in the market for an SUV.This SUV has 65,858 kms. It's shadow black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. Our XLT is the next step up from the Base Explorer. On the exterior, upgrades include perimeter approach lights, entry keypad, front fog lamps, power and heated side view mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, terrain management and color matched door handles. On the inside, key upgrades include cloth heated bucket seats with 10 way power for passenger and driver, dual zone automatic air conditioning, push button start with key proximity, Sync3 and a premium 9 speaker stereo with SiriusXM radio (subscription required). To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D83HGA81167.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Roof rack side rails
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Engine: 3.5L Ti-VCT V6
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination