Bluetooth, A/C, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry!
Compare at $30739 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $28999!
The Ford F-Series is the best-selling vehicle in Canada for a reason. It's simply the most trusted truck for getting the job done. This 2017 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This pickup has 72,554 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. The XLT trim on this F-150 is a work truck that offers an excellent blend of features and value. It gives you the power and handling you need with features like AdvanceTrac electronic stability control, roll stability control, tow/haul mode, sport mode, a fully boxed frame, and trailer sway control. On the exterior, you get automatic halogen headlights, fog lights, a chrome grille, chrome bumpers, cargo lights, and cargo tie-down hooks. Creature comforts and safety features include SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and SiriusXM satellite radio, air conditioning, a productivity screen, safety canopy side-curtain airbags, anti-lock brakes, remote keyless entry, curve control, perimeter alarm, S.O.S. post-crash alert system, and SecuriLock anti-theft system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, A/c, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1E89HFB57107.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.69 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
