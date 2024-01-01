Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> Compare at $16939 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $15980! <br> <br> The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine thats as efficient as it is fun to drive. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 63,070 kms. Its ruby red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Focuss trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K20HL325857 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K20HL325857</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$248.99</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2017 Ford Focus

63,070 KM

Details Description Features

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Focus

SE - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Focus

SE - Bluetooth - Cruise Control

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,070KM
Used
VIN 1FADP3K20HL325857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $16939 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $15980!

The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine that's as efficient as it is fun to drive. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 63,070 kms. It's ruby red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Focus's trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K20HL325857.



Payments from $248.99 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Steering Wheels Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum - Navigation - Leather Seats 40,755 KM $35,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X - Navigation - Bluetooth for sale in Kanata, ON
2017 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X - Navigation - Bluetooth 121,836 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION - Sunroof for sale in Kanata, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4MOTION - Sunroof 127,795 KM $21,996 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Focus