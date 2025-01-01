Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> Compare at $9323 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8795! <br> <br> The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine thats as efficient as it is fun to drive. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 196,522 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Focuss trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K21HL200172 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K21HL200172</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br>

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1954A
  • Mileage 196,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!

Compare at $9323 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8795!

The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine that's as efficient as it is fun to drive. This 2017 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 196,522 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Focus's trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Steering Wheels Audio Controls, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K21HL200172.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Steering Wheels Audio Controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Ford Focus