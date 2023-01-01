$22,976+ tax & licensing
$22,976
+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Acadia
2017 GMC Acadia
SLT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
167,125KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10028676
- Stock #: 11320A
- VIN: 1GKKNULS7HZ229432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour EBONY
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11320A
- Mileage 167,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $23665 - Our Price is just $22976!
The 2017 Acadia's bold lines, advanced technologies and refined details are the marks of Professional Grade engineering. This 2017 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 167,125 kms. It's ebony in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLT. With excellent standard features like a power liftgate, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat and rear view camera, the Acadia SLT adds many luxurious features to the list. These include a Bose 8-speaker premium sound system, a power passenger seat, advanced all-wheel drive, rear park assist, lane change alerts, blind zone detection and perforated leather heated seats. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Rear Park Assist, Bluetooth, Touch Screen.
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Mobile hotspot internet access
Seating
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Side Airbag
Rear Park Assist
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bose
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Simulated wood center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Touch Screen
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7.5
Surround Audio
50-50 Third Row Seat
Manual Folding Third Row Seat
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear spoiler: Lip
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Rear buckets
Simulated wood door trim
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Aluminum/simulated wood dash trim
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,006 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.3 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 82 L
Wheelbase: 2,858 mm
Blind Spot Detection
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.5 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 1,024 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,415 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,509 mm
Overall Width: 1,915 mm
IntelliLink
Audio System Premium Brand: IntelliLink
3rd Row Head Room: 945 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 4,917 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm
OnStar Guidance
Max cargo capacity: 2,237 L
Overall height: 1,676 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 790 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,379 mm
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,090 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
2 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
Rear Park Assist rear reverse sensing system
Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
