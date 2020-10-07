2017 GMC Acadia

Rear Vision Camera

COMPASS DISPLAY

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Wipers, front intermittent with washers

Tool kit, road emergency

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Alternator, 150 amps

Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour

Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night

Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Door locks, rear child security

Defogger, rear-window electric

E10 Fuel capable

Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Wiper, rear intermittent with washer

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding

Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Fog lamps, front projector type

Horn, dual-note

Exhaust, single outlet

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear

Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower

Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel

Headlamps, projector beam

Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total

Lamp Package, interior, deluxe

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual

Axle, 3.87 ratio

GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)

Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions

Liftgate, power programmable

Roof rails, Silver

Drive Mode Selector up to 5 modes available for various driving conditions

Suspension, Ride and Handling McPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear

Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer

Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down

Engine control, stop-start system (Included with (LCV) 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine.)