Rear View Camera, Keyless Entry and Start, Touch Screen, Climate Control, Bluetooth
This 2017 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 97,529 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. Our stylish Acadia SLE comes with aluminum wheels, tri zone automatic climate control, a leather wrapped steering wheel with bluetooth and cruise controls, LED accents, a 6 speaker audio system, SiriusXM radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, StabiliTrak and a rear view camera to assist when backing up.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only. Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear Vision Camera
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Tool kit, road emergency
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Alternator, 150 amps
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Door locks, rear child security
Defogger, rear-window electric
E10 Fuel capable
Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Fog lamps, front projector type
Horn, dual-note
Exhaust, single outlet
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Grille, front shutters, active upper and lower
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Headlamps, projector beam
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual
Axle, 3.87 ratio
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Air bags, frontal and side impact for driver and front passenger driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, driver side knee and head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions
Liftgate, power programmable
Roof rails, Silver
Drive Mode Selector up to 5 modes available for various driving conditions
Suspension, Ride and Handling McPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down
Engine control, stop-start system (Included with (LCV) 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.