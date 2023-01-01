Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> Enter the GMC Canyon, with a footprint not much bigger than the average family sedan, its very maneuverable and yet rugged enough for all of the jobs that can only be dealt with by a true professional grade pickup truck. This 2017 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Built tough to handle the roughest roads, but on the inside this 2017 GMC Canyon, youll never feel it. The Canyons cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable, designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, the GMC Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead of the pack. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 94,950 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Canyons trim level is Denali. This top of the line Denali is the nicest midsize pickup money can buy. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Bose 7 speaker premium audio, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, perforated leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging, Premium Sound Package. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2017 GMC Canyon

94,950 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 GMC Canyon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Canyon

Denali

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
94,950KM
Used
VIN 1GTG6EEN8H1225643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

Enter the GMC Canyon, with a footprint not much bigger than the average family sedan, it's very maneuverable and yet rugged enough for all of the jobs that can only be dealt with by a true professional grade pickup truck. This 2017 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Built tough to handle the roughest roads, but on the inside this 2017 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable, designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, the GMC Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead of the pack. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 94,950 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Canyon's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Denali is the nicest midsize pickup money can buy. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Bose 7 speaker premium audio, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, perforated leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging, Premium Sound Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera
WIRELESS CHARGING

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat Execline 3.6L 6sp DSG at w/Tip for sale in Kanata, ON
2016 Volkswagen Passat Execline 3.6L 6sp DSG at w/Tip 161,800 KM $15,695 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2017 Honda CR-V Touring - Navigation - Leather Seats 90,771 KM $24,516 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M for sale in Kanata, ON
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline 6sp at Tip 4M 134,181 KM $13,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Canyon