2017 GMC Canyon
Denali - Navigation - Leather Seats
80,695KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9309988
- Stock #: 11087A
- VIN: 1GTG6EEN0H1191004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Slate Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,695 KM
Vehicle Description
Enter the GMC Canyon, with a footprint not much bigger than the average family sedan, it's very maneuverable and yet rugged enough for all of the jobs that can only be dealt with by a true professional grade pickup truck. This 2017 GMC Canyon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built tough to handle the roughest roads, but on the inside this 2017 GMC Canyon, you'll never feel it. The Canyon's cabin is precisely crafted, exceptionally quiet and very comfortable, designed to meet the highest of standards. Right out of the gate, the Canyon takes on the competition with the largest cargo box by volume in its class. From the precision cast foundation to innovative thinking like its CornerStep rear bumper, the GMC Canyon is designed for working hard while forging ahead of the pack. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 80,695 kms. It's dark slate metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Canyon's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Denali is the nicest midsize pickup money can buy. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Bose 7 speaker premium audio, forward collision alert, lane departure warning, perforated leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, automatic climate control, wireless charging, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging, Premium Sound Package.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
