2017 GMC Sierra 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 0 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10502325

10502325 Stock #: 23-0273A

23-0273A VIN: 1GTV2MEC2HZ387295

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,025 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.