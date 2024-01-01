Menu
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control

This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2017 GMC Sierras expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck thats built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and youll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This pickup has 243,599 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sierra 1500s trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/

Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

243,599 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
243,599KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC0HG464225

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-2312A
  • Mileage 243,599 KM

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Touch Screen, Cruise Control

This 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2017 GMC Sierra's expertly crafted body and premium materials form a striking appearance inside and out. Thanks to its stunning GMC Signature LED lighting that further enhance its bold and advanced design, this Sierra offers a Professional Grade truck that's built for anything you put in front of it. One look inside this handsome truck and you'll find premium materials such as a soft-touch instrument panel, superior comfort in its seats, and advanced safety features making the Sierra, an all around complete package. This pickup has 243,599 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Moving a step above the base Sierra, this GMC 1500 SLE is well worth the extra money and includes many useful features. These extras include aluminum wheels, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, 8 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth audio streaming and a rear vision camera, an upgraded stereo, remote keyless entry and power windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2017 GMC Sierra 1500