Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!

The 2017 Terrain features a bold look that is distinctively GMC. This 2017 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 157,244 km. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Terrains trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM, Bluetooth.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN 2GKALMEK8H6284093

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!

The 2017 Terrain features a bold look that is distinctively GMC. This 2017 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 157,244 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM, Bluetooth.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Bluetooth

A/C

SiriusXM

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
