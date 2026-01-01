$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Terrain
SLE - A/C
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
157,244KM
VIN 2GKALMEK8H6284093
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,244 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM!
The 2017 Terrain features a bold look that is distinctively GMC. This 2017 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 157,244 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
SiriusXM
2017 GMC Terrain