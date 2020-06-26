+ taxes & licensing
Rear View Camera, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM, Bluetooth
This 2017 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Utility is only one part of this small SUV's story. Every detail and innovation in this 2017 GMC Terrain has a purpose - to give you a superior experience no matter what seat you're in. This compact SUV is inviting and comfortable thanks to its MultiFlex rear seat system that maximizes the rear leg room and utility. Every Terrain is built with precision and distinguishing features, which is a true testament to the craftsmanship and detail that goes into every Professional Grade GMC vehicle. This SUV has 55,734 kms. It's quicksilv metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLE. This Terrain SLE comes standard with aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with bluetooth for you smart phone, 6 speaker audio system with SiriusXM capability, rear vision camera, remote keyless entry, manual climate control air conditioning, cruise control and Stabilitrak stability control system.
