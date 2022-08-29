$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2017 GMC Yukon XL
2017 GMC Yukon XL
SLT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
153,332KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9176959
- Stock #: PA9323A
- VIN: 1GKS2GKC8HR138271
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour HITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,332 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 GMC Yukon XL is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This GMC Yukon XL is a traditional full-size SUV that's thoroughly modern. With its truck-based body-on-frame platform, it's every bit as tough and capable as a truck. The handsome exterior and huge, well-appointed interior are what make it a desirable family hauler. It's a cut above the competition in tech, features, and aesthetics. It's capable enough to tow your boat and comfortable enough to take the whole family on long road trips. This GMC Yukon XL does it all in style. This SUV has 153,332 kms. It's hite in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Yukon XL's trim level is SLT. SLT is the mid-range trim for the Yukon adding some nice features while still being a good value. Features include perforated leather seats which are heated and vented in front, heated second-row seats, memory driver's seat, steering column, mirrors, and pedals, remote start, push-button start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a universal home remote, a rear vision camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, a tow/haul mode selector, front and rear park assist, tri-zone automatic climate control, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with HD radio, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, an aux jack, 5 USB ports, and Bose premium audio, OnStar, assist steps, a power liftgate, heated power mirrors with integrated turn signals, enhanced safety tech, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Memory Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2