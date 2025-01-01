Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!</b><br> <br> Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback offers everything drivers need in a compact car, including plenty of cargo space and comfort amenities for even long drives. Fun performance and modern style and technology ensure a pleasurable trip no matter the destination. This ultra cool hatchback focuses on convenience and efficiency without forcing drivers to compromise on any of the details. This sedan has 195,684 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=MiS38hhaWZkb3Mwj2TD1vJPsKMT7M/oK target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Hatchbacks trim level is Sport. Enjoy the sporty feel of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport. This cool hatchback showcases fun styling with the addition of front fog lights, larger aluminum wheels, aluminum pedals and a power moonroof. Other features on the model include heated seats, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, Bluetooth streaming audio, dual-zone automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2017 Honda Civic

195,684 KM

Details Description Features

$9,691

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Proximity Key

Watch This Vehicle
12779183

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Proximity Key

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$9,691

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,684KM
VIN SHHFK7G49HU301271

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,684 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!

Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback offers everything drivers need in a compact car, including plenty of cargo space and comfort amenities for even long drives. Fun performance and modern style and technology ensure a pleasurable trip no matter the destination. This ultra cool hatchback focuses on convenience and efficiency without forcing drivers to compromise on any of the details. This sedan has 195,684 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport. Enjoy the sporty feel of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport. This cool hatchback showcases fun styling with the addition of front fog lights, larger aluminum wheels, aluminum pedals and a power moonroof. Other features on the model include heated seats, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, Bluetooth streaming audio, dual-zone automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth for sale in Kanata, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX - Sunroof - Bluetooth 234,055 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof for sale in Nepean, ON
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L - Leather Seats - Sunroof 61,379 KM $37,998 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Yaris 4-door Sedan 5M for sale in Nepean, ON
2012 Toyota Yaris 4-door Sedan 5M 172,882 KM $8,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,691

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2017 Honda Civic