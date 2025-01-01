$9,691+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Proximity Key
2017 Honda Civic
Hatchback Sport - Sunroof - Proximity Key
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$9,691
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,684KM
VIN SHHFK7G49HU301271
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,684 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth!
Exceptional efficiency and peppy performance make the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback as fun to drive as it is to look at. This 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback offers everything drivers need in a compact car, including plenty of cargo space and comfort amenities for even long drives. Fun performance and modern style and technology ensure a pleasurable trip no matter the destination. This ultra cool hatchback focuses on convenience and efficiency without forcing drivers to compromise on any of the details. This sedan has 195,684 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Civic Hatchback's trim level is Sport. Enjoy the sporty feel of the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback Sport. This cool hatchback showcases fun styling with the addition of front fog lights, larger aluminum wheels, aluminum pedals and a power moonroof. Other features on the model include heated seats, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, Bluetooth streaming audio, dual-zone automatic climate control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2017 Honda Civic