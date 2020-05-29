+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
+ taxes & licensing
This Honda Civic Hatchback boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16 Aero Design Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Civic Hatchback Features the Following Options Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today For a must-own Honda Civic Hatchback come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2