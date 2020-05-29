Menu
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback LX

2017 Honda Civic

Hatchback LX

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,995KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5048901
  • Stock #: P2923
  • VIN: SHHFK7H20HU307652
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This Honda Civic Hatchback boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 16 Aero Design Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This Honda Civic Hatchback Features the Following Options Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable, Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams. Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years. Visit Us Today For a must-own Honda Civic Hatchback come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away! Call Capital Dodge Today!Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait ? Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Additional Features
  • Driver Airbags,Passenger Airbags,Front Side Air Bag,Rear Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Air Conditioning,Security Alarm,AM/FM,Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS),Four Wheel Disk Brakes,Adaptative Cruise Control,Rear Defroster,Chil...

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

