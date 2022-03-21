$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
88,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763116
- Stock #: L1085A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H50HH118873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2017 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 88,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is EX. The EX trim gives this CR-V a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a Sunroof, a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, six speaker audio, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, fog lights, 18 aluminum wheels, a power Sunroof, LaneWatch blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, remote start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, 18 Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
18" aluminum wheels
Blind Spot Detection
