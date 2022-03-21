2017 Honda CR-V

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8763116

8763116 Stock #: L1085A

L1085A VIN: 2HKRW2H50HH118873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Windows Sunroof Interior Adaptive Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features 18" aluminum wheels Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.