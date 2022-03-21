Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
EX

EX

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

88,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8763116
  • Stock #: L1085A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H50HH118873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection!

For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2017 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

A focus on practical design, the 2017 Honda CR-V offers a family-friendly space with plenty of room and a thoughtful design. Ample storage and comfort features ensure this is a place to relax no matter the destination. A classy SUV, this model is economical while still offering plenty of fun. This SUV has 88,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is EX. The EX trim gives this CR-V a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a Sunroof, a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, six speaker audio, a rearview camera, heated front seats, a power driver's seat, fog lights, 18 aluminum wheels, a power Sunroof, LaneWatch blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, remote start, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Seats, 18 Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
18" aluminum wheels
Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

