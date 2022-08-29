Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

155,518 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

LX - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

155,518KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9175333
  • Stock #: 22-0179A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H27HH106712

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0179A
  • Mileage 155,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Touch Screen!

Compare at $24359 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22980!

With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2017 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 155,518 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. It comes standard with a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, aluminum wheels, 60/40 split folding back seats, heated front seats, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, pushbutton start, remote start, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Touch Screen, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.


Payments from $346.72 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
17" aluminum wheels
Touch Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 201,500 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 109,801 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA Pr...
 0 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory