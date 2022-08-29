$22,980+ tax & licensing
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2017 Honda CR-V
2017 Honda CR-V
LX - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
155,518KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9175333
- Stock #: 22-0179A
- VIN: 2HKRW2H27HH106712
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-0179A
- Mileage 155,518 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $24359 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22980!
With the Honda CR-V, you get the versatility of an SUV while getting great fuel economy and a comfortable ride. This 2017 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 155,518 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 190HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This CR-V LX is an excellent value. It comes standard with a 7 inch display audio system with Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, aluminum wheels, 60/40 split folding back seats, heated front seats, LED daytime running lights, a rearview camera with dynamic guidelines, pushbutton start, remote start, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, and more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Touch Screen, 17 Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
Payments from $346.72 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
17" aluminum wheels
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2