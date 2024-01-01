$26,066+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Ridgeline
Sport - $96.55 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$26,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,908KM
VIN 5FPYK3F10HB507130
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection
The Honda Ridgeline is not your average pickup truck. It matches the toughness of its rivals while giving you vastly superior comfort and driveability. This 2017 Honda Ridgeline is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Honda threw out the rulebook with the Ridgeline and made a totally unconventional pickup truck. It has all the utility of a pickup combined with car-like ride quality. Its unique unibody design gives it excellent road manners and a smooth ride while maintaining the hard-working functionality of a truck. There's never been a pickup that's easier to drive. Packed with quirks, versatility, and character the Honda Ridgeline is one of a kind. This 4X4 pickup has 108,908 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Ridgeline's trim level is Sport. The Sport trim adds some nice features to this Ridgeline. It comes with all wheel drive, a display audio system with Bluetooth and 7 speaker audio, 2 USB ports, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, remote start, a rear view camera, LaneWatch blind spot detection, tri zone automatic climate control, a power moonroof, fog lights, and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $96.55 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2017 Honda Ridgeline