2017 Hyundai Accent
SE - Sunroof - Bluetooth
2017 Hyundai Accent
SE - Sunroof - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
73,559KM
Used
VIN KMHCT4AEXHU321310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 73,559 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!
Compare at $14835 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $13995!
No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2017 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 73,559 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accent's trim level is SE. The SE trim brings some unexpected luxury to this humble Accent. It comes standard with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
Payments from $218.06 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
2017 Hyundai Accent