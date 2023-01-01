Menu
<b>Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps!</b><br> <br> Compare at $14835 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $13995! <br> <br> No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2017 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 73,559 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Accents trim level is SE. The SE trim brings some unexpected luxury to this humble Accent. It comes standard with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$218.06</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

VIN KMHCT4AEXHU321310

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,559 KM

No need for excuses here: the Hyundai Accent, with its distinctive design and fuel-sipping engine, is a fine choice for an economical car. -Car and Driver. This 2017 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 73,559 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 137HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accent's trim level is SE. The SE trim brings some unexpected luxury to this humble Accent. It comes standard with a power sunroof, fog lamps, aluminum wheels, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with a USB port and SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth phone connectivity, heated front seats, steering wheel audio and cruise control, air conditioning, auto-off headlights, power windows, power doors, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


Payments from $218.06 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2017 Hyundai Accent