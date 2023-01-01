Menu
<b>Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundais engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 123,001 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Elantras trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with drivers auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$133.17</b> with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2017 Hyundai Elantra

123,001 KM

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL - $134 B/W

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL - $134 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

123,001KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LFXHU342704

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0602A
  • Mileage 123,001 KM

Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel!

Says Car and Driver ...the handsome Elantra has balanced proportions and angular sheet metal, and it also offers great value. Check out this Elantra and see what the hype is about!The 2017 Hyundai Elantra is completely redesigned with a roomy interior, user friendly features and excellent fuel economy. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This sedan has 123,001 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with driver's auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $133.17 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Aluminum Wheels

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Blind Spot Detection

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Hyundai Elantra