Low Mileage, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel!
Ranked among the top in its class the 2017 Hyundai Elantra is a real steal. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The all-new 2017 Elantra is a groundbreaking vehicle, designed to bring new levels of sophistication to compact car customers. Hyundai's engineers set out to achieve a new standard for rigidity with a structure heavily composed of our Advanced High Strength Steel also known as the SUPERSTRUCTURE, which delivers a new level of ride comfort with smooth and precise handling and enhanced safety.This low mileage sedan has just 12277 kms. It's nice in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is GL. Get ready for more fun with Elantra GL. It offers a wide array of pampering and exciting features like aluminum alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gearshift knob, cruise control, automatic headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED side mirror turn signal indicators, power windows with driver's auto up/down and pinch protection, illuminated vanity mirrors with extensions, bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a 7-in touchscreen display with rearview camera and Android Auto, a 3.5-in Mono TFT LCD instrument panel display, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $111.28 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
- Exterior
-
- Aluminum Wheels
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
-
- Heated Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Convenience
-
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
-
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Rear View Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Front Centre Armrest
- 120 amp alternator
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Blind spot sensor
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Blind Spot Detection
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- 53 L Fuel Tank
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Smart Device Integration
- 3.06 Axle Ratio
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- Streaming Audio
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson In-Line 4-Cylinder
- 60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, 6-way manually adjustable front passenger seat, driver's and passenger's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
- Rear Collision Warning
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter
- Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
- Black Grille w/Metal-Look Accents
- Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum-Alloy
- Passenger Seat
- Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: 7.0" touch-screen display w/Android Auto, iPod/USB auxiliary connectivity, rearview camera w/dynamic guidelines, in-glass AM/FM antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour) and Bluetooth hands-free ...
