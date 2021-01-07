The 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT has an excellent safety record and even better safety options. This 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a European design and finely tuned to perfection, the new Elantra GT offers impressive styling and safety with a high level of comfort. This hatchback has clean design lines and mildly aggressive styling offering a real sports car look. The new Elantra GT offers ample trunk space and great passenger comfort. Thanks to its sporty chassis, on road feedback is nothing but sharp and determined. This hatchback has 67,175 kms. It's iron gray pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is GLS Tech. If you need the most advanced tech you can get in a sporty hatchback, look no further than the GLS Tech trim. Bluetooth connectivity, navigation in a 7 inch touchscreen, and a hidden backup camera make this Elantra GT one of the smartest cars in its class. On top of that, you get features like steering wheel audio controls, automatic projection headlights, power windows and locks, driver selectable steering mode, and more.
Vehicle Features
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
3.27 Axle Ratio
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season -inc: Low rolling resistance, silica
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: 180-Watt, 7" touch-screen, 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, antenna, Bluetooth hands-free phone system and speed-sensitive automatic volume control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/height adjustment and lumbar support, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, and front driver and passenger seatback pocket
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
