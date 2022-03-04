$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8538059

8538059 Stock #: NK0558A

NK0558A VIN: KMHD84LF8HU276248

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 78,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Blind Spot Detection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.