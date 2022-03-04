Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

82,415 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,415KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8572952
  • Stock #: P3406
  • VIN: KMHD84LF0HU249481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,415 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Elantra boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. MARINA BLUE METALLIC, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy.*This Hyundai Elantra Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

