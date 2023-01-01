$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT PREMIUM
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT PREMIUM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
118,531KM
Used
VIN 5XYZU3LB9HG394288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Alert, Bluetooth !
Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 118,531 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is Premium. With Santa Fe Sport Premium you're ready to take your active lifestyle anywhere. As a step up from the 2.4L, this all-wheel drive SUV contains all the equipment found in the 2.4L plus a heated steering wheel, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, manual rear side window sunshades, LED integrated side mirror turn signal repeaters, heated rear seats, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraints, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer, rear parking assist sensors, and Blind Spot Detection System with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Alert, Bluetooth .
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Alert
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe