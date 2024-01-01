$19,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury - Leather Seats - $73.67 /Wk
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Luxury - Leather Seats - $73.67 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$19,888
+ taxes & licensing
134,592KM
Used
VIN KM8SNDHF1HU184164
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0766A
- Mileage 134,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touch Screen, Memory Seats!
Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe XL. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. This SUV has 134,592 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Luxury. The Santa Fe XL Luxury was designed to adapt whatever your lifestyle demands. Features include LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, driver's integrated memory system, 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger's seat with height adjust, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, electrochromic inside rearview mirror with HomeLink and compass, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system, and an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touch Screen, Memory Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Sound System.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $73.67 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Interior
Navigation
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe