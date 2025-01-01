$14,066+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited - Navigation
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.0T Limited - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$14,066
+ taxes & licensing
Used
167,324KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA8HG453196
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,324 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, 8 inch Touch Screen, Premium Sound System!
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 167,324 kms. It's titanium silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include stylish aluminum alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, electrochromic auto-dimming rear view mirror with integrated Home Link transceiver and compass, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Premium Sound System.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Dynamic styling and advanced safety technologies make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport the real multi-purpose SUV. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 167,324 kms. It's titanium silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.0T Limited. Performance, convenience, comfort, and entertainment; the Limited trim delivers it all. Features include stylish aluminum alloy wheels, HID headlights, LED tail lights, driver's integrated memory system, electrochromic auto-dimming rear view mirror with integrated Home Link transceiver and compass, ventilated front seats, 4-way power adjustable passenger's seat with height adjust, an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system with rear view camera, Bluetooth, and 12-speaker Infinity audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Premium Sound System.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
550w Regular Amplifier
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support, driver integrated memory system and 4-way power passenger seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Seating
Cooled Seats
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode
Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Axle Ratio 3.510
Engine: 2.0L Turbo-GDI DOHC 16-Valve I4 -inc: twin-tip exhaust
GVWR: 2,340 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Additional Features
8 INCH TOUCH SCREEN
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2010 Acura RDX Tech Pkg 177,195 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI 124,455 KM $29,986 + tax & lic
2022 Audi Q3 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Park Assist 34,198 KM $34,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$14,066
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe