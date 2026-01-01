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2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L Premium AWD - $48.43 /Wk
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4L Premium AWD - $48.43 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$13,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
143,875KM
VIN 5NMZUDLB5HH043602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0699A
- Mileage 143,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Memory Seats, Heated Seats!
Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice.
This SUV has 143,875 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L Premium AWD. With Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium AWD you're ready to take your active lifestyle anywhere. As a step up from the 2.4L, this all wheel drive contains all the equipment found in the 2.4L plus a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, manual rear side window sunshades, LED integrated side mirror turn signals, heated rear seats, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraints, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer, rear parking assist sensors, and blind spot detection System with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $48.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Striking exterior features make this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport a great statement on the road. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice.
This SUV has 143,875 km. It's Blue in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L Premium AWD. With Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium AWD you're ready to take your active lifestyle anywhere. As a step up from the 2.4L, this all wheel drive contains all the equipment found in the 2.4L plus a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, manual rear side window sunshades, LED integrated side mirror turn signals, heated rear seats, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraints, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer, rear parking assist sensors, and blind spot detection System with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $48.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Collision Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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$13,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe