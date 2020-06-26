+ taxes & licensing
613-592-8883
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touchscreen, Power Liftgate!
Excellent value for money and premium comfort levels are some of the high-points offered in this Hyundai Santa Fe XL. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Sante Fe XL to feed your spirit of adventure with a fine blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Sante Fe XL is a smart choice. It's iron frost in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe XL's trim level is Luxury with 7 seats. The Santa Fe XL Luxury was designed to adapt whatever your lifestyle demands. Features include 2nd row captain chairs, LED fog lights, panoramic sunroof, power tailgate, driver's integrated memory system, 12-way power driver's seat with 4-way lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger's seat with height adjust, leather seating surfaces, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, electrochromic inside rear view mirror with Home Link and compass, 12-speaker Infinity premium audio system, and an 8-inch touchscreen navigation system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Touchscreen, Power Liftgate, Premium Sound System.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2