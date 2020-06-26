2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

140 Amp Alternator

Locking glove box

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Blind spot sensor

Carpet Floor Trim

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

4 12V DC Power Outlets

54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

66 L Fuel Tank

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Axle Ratio 3.648

Tires: P235/65 R17 AS

Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

8-Way Driver Seat

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust,

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode

GVWR: 2,280 kgs

Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Rear Collision Warning

