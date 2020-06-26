+ taxes & licensing
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection
This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 47,120 kms. It's frost white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L Premium AWD. With Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium AWD you're ready to take your active lifestyle anywhere. As a step up from the 2.4L, this all wheel drive contains all the equipment found in the 2.4L plus a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, manual rear side window sunshades, LED integrated side mirror turn signals, heated rear seats, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraints, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer, rear parking assist sensors, and blind spot detection System with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.28 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
