$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L Premium AWD - $146 B/W

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4L Premium AWD - $146 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,120KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5309216
  Stock #: LK1025A
  VIN: 5XYZUDLBXHG422279
Exterior Colour
FROST WHITE
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport still does what good crossover SUVs do best. It delivers flexible space, decent performance, and great value. This 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Hyundai designed this Santa Fe Sport to feed your spirit of adventure with a blend of versatility, luxury, safety, and security. It takes a spacious interior and wraps it inside a dynamic shape that turns heads. Under the hood, the engine combines robust power with remarkable fuel efficiency. For one attractive vehicle that does it all, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is a smart choice. This SUV has 47,120 kms. It's frost white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Santa Fe Sport's trim level is 2.4L Premium AWD. With Santa Fe Sport 2.4L Premium AWD you're ready to take your active lifestyle anywhere. As a step up from the 2.4L, this all wheel drive contains all the equipment found in the 2.4L plus a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shift knob, manual rear side window sunshades, LED integrated side mirror turn signals, heated rear seats, 12-way power adjustable driver's seat with 4-way power lumbar support and adjustable head restraints, dual-zone automatic climate control with CleanAir Ionizer, rear parking assist sensors, and blind spot detection System with lane change assist and rear cross-traffic alert.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $145.28 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Integrated roof antenna
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 140 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 66 L Fuel Tank
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Axle Ratio 3.648
  • Tires: P235/65 R17 AS
  • Wheels: 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy
  • 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Engine: 2.4L GDI I4 DOHC -inc: single exhaust,
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode
  • GVWR: 2,280 kgs
  • Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Rear Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

