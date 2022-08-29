Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

106,254 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
Sport 2.4 Luxury

Sport 2.4 Luxury

Location

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

106,254KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9231625
  • Stock #: N00590A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB8HG495442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,254 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TITANIUM SILVER, GREY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy.*This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Comes Equipped with These Options *Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode, Trailer wiring harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Hyundai Santa Fe Sport come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

