This 2017 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Media / Nav / Comm Compass Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Sport tuned suspension

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Lane Departure Warning

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

130 amp alternator

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Window grid and roof mount antenna

Blind spot sensor

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Chrome bodyside insert

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Door Mirrors

Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Systems Monitor

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

2.88 Axle Ratio

70 L Fuel Tank

Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel

Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI DOHC Twin-Scroll Turbo -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter, shift lock and steering wheel mounted paddle shifters

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System

Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning

Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 9 speakers, external amplifier, navigation system w/8" high-resolution touch-screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, Sir...

