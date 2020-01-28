Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T SPORT ULTIMA

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T SPORT ULTIMA

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4539720
  • Stock #: ELI
  • VIN: 5NPE34AB7HH465829
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2017 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Convenience
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • 130 amp alternator
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Window grid and roof mount antenna
  • Blind spot sensor
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Chrome bodyside insert
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Door Mirrors
  • Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Systems Monitor
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • 2.88 Axle Ratio
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • 80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
  • Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI DOHC Twin-Scroll Turbo -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter, shift lock and steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
  • Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
  • Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 9 speakers, external amplifier, navigation system w/8" high-resolution touch-screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, Sir...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Honda Accord Se...
 72,627 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Beet...
 30,160 KM
$26,494 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 63,041 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Send A Message