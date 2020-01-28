This 2017 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Suspension
-
- Sport tuned suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Exterior
-
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Lane Departure Warning
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- 130 amp alternator
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Window grid and roof mount antenna
- Blind spot sensor
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Chrome bodyside insert
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Door Mirrors
- Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Systems Monitor
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- 2.88 Axle Ratio
- 70 L Fuel Tank
- Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- 80-Amp/Hr 640CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
- Engine: 2.0L I-4 GDI DOHC Twin-Scroll Turbo -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) and 2-stage Variable Induction System (VIS)
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter, shift lock and steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
- Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
- Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 9 speakers, external amplifier, navigation system w/8" high-resolution touch-screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, Sir...
