Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air ConditioningRemote Keyless Entry!

For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucsons trim level is 2.0L FWD. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioningremote Keyless Entry.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

VIN KM8J23A43HU541531

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0199B
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air ConditioningRemote Keyless Entry!

For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L FWD. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioningremote Keyless Entry.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM
Air ConditioningRemote Keyless Entry

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
