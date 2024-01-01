$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,000KM
VIN KM8J3CA49HU507249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caribbean Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 174,000 kms. It's caribbean blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is SE. This versatile Tucson SE is an outstanding value. It comes with a five-inch color touchscreen audio display, SiriusXM, a rear view camera, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, air conditioning, automatic headlights, power windows, power door locks with remote keyless entry, 60/40 split folding back seats, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2017 Hyundai Tucson