$13,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Premium AWD - Bluetooth - $48.43 /Wk
2017 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Premium AWD - Bluetooth - $48.43 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$13,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
125,313KM
VIN KM8J3CA48HU589006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Wine
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0660A
- Mileage 125,313 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection !
With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson.
This SUV has 125,313 km. It's Ruby Wine in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Premium AWD. The Premium trim gives you safety technology like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front and rear seats make it a delight in cold weather. Enjoy technology like bluetooth connectivity, automatic projection headlights with LED accents, and a backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection .
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $48.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson.
This SUV has 125,313 km. It's Ruby Wine in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.0L Premium AWD. The Premium trim gives you safety technology like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front and rear seats make it a delight in cold weather. Enjoy technology like bluetooth connectivity, automatic projection headlights with LED accents, and a backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Detection .
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $48.43 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Kia Sorento SX - Low Mileage 68,868 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 29,495 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Impala LS - OnStar - Cruise Control 145,912 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$13,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2017 Hyundai Tucson