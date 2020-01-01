Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection!



Compare at $20110 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $18972!



For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 107057 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.



Our Tucson's trim level is Premium. The Premium trim gives you safety technology like blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. A heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and heated front and rear seats make it a delight in cold weather. Enjoy technology like bluetooth connectivity, automatic projection headlights with LED accents, and a backup camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $131.95 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.





