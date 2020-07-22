2017 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Coloured Grille Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Urethane Gear Shift Knob Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC 3.510 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment, adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Steel

