2017 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Coloured Grille Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim 150 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 16V DOHC 3.510 Axle Ratio Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Alloy Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat w/height adjustment, adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs) Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 -inc: 5" touch screen display, 6 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), steering wheel audio controls and Bluetooth hands-free phone system Rear Collision Warning Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

