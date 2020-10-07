2017 Hyundai Tucson ...

Vehicle Features

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights 130 amp alternator Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder digital signal processor Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers 66 L Fuel Tank Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 4-Way Passenger Seat 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Sensor Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Smart Device Integration Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI I4 16V DOHC 3.579 Axle Ratio Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Alloy Tires: P245/45R19 All-Season GVWR: 2,150 kgs (4,740 lbs) Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert Coloured Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard 3-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat, 2-way driver's seat power lumbar support, power passenger seat, adjustable head restraints and seatback pockets and Rear Cross Traffic Alert Radio: AM/FM/XM/MP3 w/Navigation System -inc: 8" high-resolution touch-screen display w/voice activation, premium audio w/external amplifier, 8 speakers, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, shark fin...

