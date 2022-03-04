$CALL+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
77,902KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8538086
- Stock #: L1072
- VIN: KM8J3CA43HU430331
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1072
- Mileage 77,902 KM
Vehicle Description
For a versatile crossover with an upscale look and feel, this Hyundai Tucson is an excellent value. This 2017 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover, this Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with generous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 77,902 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 164HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Luxury. This Hyundai Tucson Luxury is one of the smartest compact SUV's on the road. Features include an 8 inch touch screen with navigation, Android Auto and Apple Car Play, Infinity premium audio, Bluetooth, and a smart power tailgate. It also comes with a heated steering wheel, heated front and rear leather seats, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, CleanAir ionizer, auto defogger, Bluetooth, a backup camera, and auto projection headlights. Safety technology includes blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane change assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Navigation
