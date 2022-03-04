2017 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 9 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8538086

8538086 Stock #: L1072

L1072 VIN: KM8J3CA43HU430331

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L1072

Mileage 77,902 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Interior Heated Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.