2017 Infiniti QX50

Base - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

2017 Infiniti QX50

Base - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 63,710KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4869171
  • Stock #: B005
  • VIN: JN1BJ0RR2HM400818
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

With standout tech features and driving dynamics like a sport sedan, there's a lot to love about this Infiniti QX50. This 2017 INFINITI QX50 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 63,710 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our QX50's trim level is Base. This sporty, versatile EX35 comes packed with desirable features to improve your ride. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, Infiniti Controller seven-inch display, a CD player with USB connection and SiriusXM, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, dual chrome exhaust finishers, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.



Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM

