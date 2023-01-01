$24,976+ tax & licensing
$24,976
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
127,095KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10434729
- Stock #: 11316A
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS8HD225336
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,095 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25725 - Our Price is just $24976!
According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 127,095 kms. It's billet in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cherokee's trim level is Trailhawk. Travel in style with the off-road-ready 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk. It comes with aluminum wheels with off-road tires, 4-wheel drive, off-road suspension, skid plates, air conditioning, Uconnect 8.4 with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMBS8HD225336.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Safety
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
Split rear bench
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Simulated wood door trim
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Cloth/leather seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 245 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.1 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Front Head Room: 1,001 mm
Overall height: 1,722 mm
Overall Length: 4,623 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Overall Width: 1,902 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,044 mm
Wheelbase: 2,718 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Fuel Capacity: 59 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,463 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,495 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,267 mm
Manual child safety locks
Black w/metal-look surround grille
Curb weight: 1,827 kg
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Max cargo capacity: 1,668 L
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-LEV160
Stability controll with anti-roll
2 USB ports
Bi-Xenon high intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
