2017 Jeep Cherokee

North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $167 B/W

2017 Jeep Cherokee

North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $167 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4403199
  • Stock #: 19-1640A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS2HD223161
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $25439 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $23999!

As the Car Connection says of the Jeep Cherokee, it's a thoroughly modern family crossover, recast from its hardcore sport-utility roots into something much broader and more capable in all sorts of conditions. This 2017 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 271HP 3.2L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Cherokee's trim level is North. Rugged design defines the 2017 Jeep Cherokee North with a black grille and chrome surround. Other features for this model include power windows and doors, air conditioning, Uconnect with Bluetooth connectivity, fog lamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, automatic HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCS2HD223161.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $166.92 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

